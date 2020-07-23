SEA ISLE CITY — The VFW Post 1963 Auxiliary will host its second annual Dollar Dog Day on Saturday, July 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the lawn in front of Post 1963 at 301 JFK Blvd.
The public is invited to attend to this festive event and enjoy $1 hotdogs as well as other snacks at great prices. Commemorative T-shirts will also be on sale, plus there will be photo-ops with vintage military vehicles.
Proceeds from Dollar Dog Day will benefit veterans and active duty military members. For additional information, call 609-330-3307.
