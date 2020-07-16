The members of Sea Isle City’s VFW Post 1963 Auxiliary, a service group comprised of relatives of veterans with foreign service, recently elected their officers for the coming year. Shown following the election are, from left, Barbara Haines, senior vice president; Diane McCool, junior vice president; Linda White, trustee; Ruth Brown, treasurer; Peg Moore, guard; Patti Lloyd, president; Lori Rakus, conductress; Barb Cummings, trustee; Maryanne Hamilton, patriotic instructor; and Karen Haugh, historian. Missing from photo: Anne Devitt, secretary; and Stephanie Jones, chaplain.