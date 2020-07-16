SEA ISLE CITY — Despite the challenges associated with COVID-19, the members of VFW Post 1963 Auxiliary in Sea Isle City recently elected their officers for the coming year, while practicing appropriate safety measures.
Each year, in support of veterans and active duty soldiers, sailors, marines, airmen and Coast Guardsmen, the members of Post 1963 Auxiliary collect donations, host special events and perform other acts of kindness, including planting flowers in front of Post 1963 so visiting veterans can enjoy them.
The auxiliary welcomes grandparents, parents, spouses, siblings and grandchildren of veterans who served in foreign lands.
“We look forward to resuming our efforts for veterans and active military personnel, as well as our community,” said Post 1963 Auxiliary President Patti Lloyd. “We’re going to have a great year!”
To learn more about VFW Post 1963 and its auxiliary, see VFWPost1963.com or follow them on Facebook.
