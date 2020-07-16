071620_gut_auxiliary VFW 1963 Aux

The members of Sea Isle City’s VFW Post 1963 Auxiliary, a service group comprised of relatives of veterans with foreign service, recently elected their officers for the coming year. Shown following the election are, from left, Barbara Haines, senior vice president; Diane McCool, junior vice president; Linda White, trustee; Ruth Brown, treasurer; Peg Moore, guard; Patti Lloyd, president; Lori Rakus, conductress; Barb Cummings, trustee; Maryanne Hamilton, patriotic instructor; and Karen Haugh, historian. Missing from photo: Anne Devitt, secretary; and Stephanie Jones, chaplain.

 Katherine Custer / Provided

SEA ISLE CITY — Despite the challenges associated with COVID-19, the members of VFW Post 1963 Auxiliary in Sea Isle City recently elected their officers for the coming year, while practicing appropriate safety measures.

Each year, in support of veterans and active duty soldiers, sailors, marines, airmen and Coast Guardsmen, the members of Post 1963 Auxiliary collect donations, host special events and perform other acts of kindness, including planting flowers in front of Post 1963 so visiting veterans can enjoy them.

The auxiliary welcomes grandparents, parents, spouses, siblings and grandchildren of veterans who served in foreign lands.

“We look forward to resuming our efforts for veterans and active military personnel, as well as our community,” said Post 1963 Auxiliary President Patti Lloyd. “We’re going to have a great year!”

To learn more about VFW Post 1963 and its auxiliary, see VFWPost1963.com or follow them on Facebook.

