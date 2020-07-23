SEA ISLE CITY — VFW Post 1963’s auxiliary is hosting a VA Outreach Program 4 to 6 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at Post 1963, where Veterans Affairs outreach specialists will answer questions, offer guidance, and explain what services the V.A. offers.

This free program is available to all United States veterans, active duty military personnel and their families.

No appointment is necessary. Participants are asked to wear face masks and practice social distancing when visiting VFW Post 1963. For additional information, phone 609-330-3307.

Load comments