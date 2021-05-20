Upper Twp. Historical Society Strawberry Sale Event May 29th

The Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township (HPSUT) will hold a Special Strawberry Sale Event on Saturday, May 29, 2021, 10 am - until sold out, at the Gandy Farmstead, 26 Tyler Road (Route 616) Greenfield.
This Strawberry Sale fundraiser will help with HPSUT expenses. Please be mindful of Covid-19 guidance that may be announced for this Historical Society event.
Please note that this is not the usual Strawberry Festival. Due to Covid-19 guidance restriction on advance planning, and volunteer limitations, our annual Strawberry Festival will not be held this year.
Watch for details coming soon on the 2021 Heritage Transportation Festival at the Tuckahoe Train Station, now set for Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
In addition, the HPSUT will be scheduling annual AppleFest in October 2021
Thank you for your support.
Next HPSUT Membership Meeting
June 8, 2021, 7 pm Zoom
Program: Railroad Train Car Restoration at Tuckahoe Junction
Speaker: Paul Mulligan
The June 8th Zoom Link Registration > http://bit.ly/History08JunTrainTalk
The link for the Zoom meeting will be emailed to those registered.
Previous HPSUT Program Recording:
May 11, 2021 Program – Rick Geffken, author of “Stories of Slavery in New Jersey.” For a signed and dedication copy of his book, $26 check (includes shipping) to: Rick Geffken, 5 Custer St., Farmingdale, NJ 07727. Email > rickg0817@yahoo.com
Meeting video recording on Facebook > http://bit.ly/HPSUT11MaySlaveryNJVideo
Upper Twp. History Book For Sale:
The Upper Township and Its Ten Villages book is available by mail for $23.99 (no tax) with a $5.00 fee for shipping and handling. Make your check or money order payable to the HPSUT, P.O. Box 658, Marmora, NJ 08223-0658.
Credit card payment can also be made on the HPSUT website with PayPal. Web: www.UpperTwpHistory.org
Nearly 200 photos are included in the book, along with a two-page narrative summary for each Village.
The retail price is $23.99 (no tax) with profits from the sale of the book going to the HPSUT and the Upper Twp. Museum project.
Retailers and restaurants, along with service and professional offices in the Township, that have been displaying the book for sale this year.
The Historical Society’s most recent SHOUT newsletter is on the HPSUT website.