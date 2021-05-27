Three Democrats seek to join Upper Township Committee (copy)

UPPER TOWNSHIP — Three Democrats on May 14 announced their candidacies for Township Committee.

Lenora Boninfante Kodytek and Shawna Mulford announced their joint campaign in a news release, saying their goal is to “make commonsense common again.”

“We are at a crossroads, and Township Committee is on the verge of making decisions that will greatly impact our future,” Kodytek said. “I believe Shawna and I can lead the township in the right direction.”

Three seats are up on the five-member, all-Republican committee: two three-year terms and one one-year unexpired term.

Republican Committeewoman Kimberly R. Hayes is seeking election to a full term after being appointed to replace Committeeman Hobie Young, who resigned from the governing body last year after posting digitally manipulated memes to his Facebook account depicting then-vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris in sexually suggestive poses.

Mayor Rich Palombo, whose term is up, is not seeking reelection.

Only one Republican, Hayes, has filed to run for the two available three-year seats. Republican Mark E. Pancoast is running for the unexpired term.