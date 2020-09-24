The 1918 Spanish Flu in Cape May County

102 years ago, the Spanish Flu arrived in the United States at Fort Riley in Kansas in September 1918. From there it quickly spread across the country making its appearance in New Jersey around Oct. 3, 1918. President Woodrow Wilson had much bigger concerns at the time. He had a war to win. The governor of New Jersey was Walter Edge who sprang into action and ordered all bars, restaurants, churches, retail stores, etc., to close immediately. Schools were not ordered to close right away but a short time later, they were. As the flu spread, hospitals began to fill, and doctors and nurses were in great demand. Due to the war they were already in short supply. At the time more than 30,000 physicians had been inducted into military service.
The 1918 influenza pandemic was the most severe pandemic in recent history. It is estimated that about 500 million people or one-third of the world’s population became infected with this virus. The number of deaths was estimated to be at least 50 million worldwide with about 675,000 occurring in the United States. There was a high mortality in healthy people, including those younger than 5 years old, 20- to 40-year olds, and 65 years and older. The 20-40 year age group was a unique feature of this pandemic.
In Cape May County local medical personnel were worked to the bone and of course, some contracted the disease. In the middle area of the county, Dr. Eugene Way, of Dennisville, and Dr. Joseph Joffe, of Woodbine, and Dr. Julius Way were handling a large number of cases. They could not keep up with the demand. Many retired medical people came out of retirement to help.
On a national, state and local level people were concerned with the events of World War 1 (our entry April 6, 1917–Nov. 11, 1918). The war was winding down and victory was near at hand. The people of New Jersey wanted their men and women home.
In Cape May County, the Freeholders were abiding by state regulations that were issued on Oct. 5, 1918 containing specific regulations to be enforced by local boards of health. The communities of Cape May County showed a spirit of cooperation and complied with these regulations.
The 1918 Department of Health Annual Report stated that, “Definitive knowledge concerning the methods by which the infection is transmitted could not be obtained, and public health officials were therefore at a loss to know how best to proceed.”
1918 Cape May County deaths were up 30% over 1917.
The medical practitioners in this lethal struggle had no curative treatments — without vaccines or antibiotics, they experimented, prescribing drugs to control cough and relieve pain. The regimens included morphine for pain, quinine for malaria, digitalis for heart conditions, phenacetin for fever reduction, and throat antiseptic rinses, along with ether and chloroform for anesthetics. Some thought whiskey could cure the flu and others hung camphor balls around their neck to keep the virus away. While the global pandemic lasted for two years, a significant number of deaths were packed into three especially cruel months in the fall of 1918. Historians now believe that the fatal severity of the Spanish flu's “second wave” was caused by a mutated virus spread by wartime troop movements. The contagion raged unchecked with no cures available.
It came to Cape May County through the military at Camp Wissahicon and spread from there. The activities that were closed in early October were opened again in early November, just before the end of World War 1. Schools were only closed for a short time.
The 1918 Department of Health Annual Report stated, “The southern part of the state, where the epidemic is believed to have been more severe than in the northern and central potions.” This directly contradicts the county report of Oct. 11, which stated Cape May County had less cases that other parts of the state.
Another contradiction was that the1919 Department of Health Annual Report stated, “The State Laboratory of Hygiene was able to manufacture an influenza vaccine for free distribution in sufficient quantities to meet the requirements of local boards of health.” As far as we know, there was not a vaccine for the 1918 Spanish Flu.
According to the NJ Department of Health, “the epidemic reached its crest in New Jersey during the third week in October.”
Some happenings in Upper Township during this time
Peace comes to the country! Liberty Bonds were first utilized during the first World War to support the allied cause in World War I and to help fund the Spanish Flu Pandemic. Subscribing to the bonds became a symbol of patriotic duty in the United States and introduced the idea of financial securities to many citizens for the first time.
Some interesting newspaper articles
Oct. 19, 1918: In Philadelphia, Dr. C.Y. White announces he has developed a preventative vaccine. More than 10,000 complete series of inoculations are sent to the Philadelphia Board of Health. Researchers worked on vaccines, under the auspices of the US Public Health Services, but they were focused on bacterium and missed the mark. Thousands of people were inoculated, with no effect.
Nov. 3, 1918: The News of the World prints some suggested flu precautions: “Wash inside nose with soap and water each night and morning; force yourself to sneeze night and morning, then breathe deeply; do not wear a muffler; take sharp walks regularly and walk home from work; eat plenty of porridge.”
Funeral homes had to hire armed guards to stop people from stealing coffins.
Violence erupted in some areas, with people being shot for not wearing their masks, along with homicides and suicides. “An epidemic erodes social cohesiveness because the source of your danger is your fellow human beings, the source of your danger is your wife, children, parents and so on. So, if an epidemic goes on long enough, and the bodies start to pile up and nobody can dig graves fast enough to put the people into them, then morality does start to break down.”
Comparisons
Spanish Flu Chinese Flu
World War 1 1918 COVID-19
(7/28/1914 - 11/11/1918) (2/1918 - 4/1920) (3/15/2020 - ?)
World-Wide Deaths 6,000,000 50,000,000 6,000,000
U.S. Deaths 117,000 675,000 195,000 *
New Jersey Deaths 3,400 17,260 14,242 *
Cape May County Deaths 28 95 87 *
* As of 9/20/2020
Remarkably, many of the same challenges we face in combatting COVID-19 existed during the Great Influenza: educating the public about the importance of social distancing; wearing masks; cancelling large gatherings of people; avoiding indoor crowds; quarantining individuals exposed to the virus; the trial and error of potential treatments; and most importantly, tirelessly working to create an effective vaccine. The big difference today is the availability of ventilators to save lives.
As of this writing, there is not a vaccine available for COVID-19. It is said to be close, so let us pray that it comes very soon!