SEA ISLE CITY — The Sea Isle City Farmers Market has been extended through Sept. 29.
Every Tuesday morning at Excursion Park, JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue, visitors and residents can shop a variety of local produce and other offerings.
Guidelines for visitors of the Sea Isle City Farmers Market:
• Entry to the Farmers Market will be on Pleasure Avenue near the bandshell.
• If you feel ill, please do not attend the market.
• Capacity is limited. Please be aware that you may need to wait to enter the market.
• Face coverings are required to enter the market with the exception of children under 2.
• Social distancing must be maintained inside the market – please keep 6 feet apart.
• Do not congregate inside the market.
Market organizers request that you enter the market with a purpose, make your purchases and promptly exit.
The Sea Isle Chamber of Commerce and Revitalization reserves the right to refuse entry to anyone who does not comply with these requirements.
