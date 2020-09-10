The Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township (HPSUT) membership program for Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. will feature Cape May County photographer Bill Banks and his extensive project to record and share 360-degree photo images of museums and historic sites.
For the HPSUT, Bill has photographed the interior of the Tuckahoe Train Station and Friendship School in Palermo as well as the grounds of the Gandy Farmstead in Greenfield. Links for all three photo examples are found on page two of the Fall SHOUT newsletter.
Go to bit.ly/HPSUT15SepBanks360 to RSVP. The Zoom link will be emailed to those registered.
