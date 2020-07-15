The Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township recent Board meeting, held Wednesday, July 1, 2020 resulted in a number of changes and updates that are shared here:
COVID-19 Virus Year Artifact for Upper Township: Today is tomorrow's history. The historical society continues to gather artifacts as part of our new story-gathering project called The COVID-19 Virus Year 2020 in Upper Township. Even though we are no longer in the stay-at-home phase and businesses are reopening, the virus remains an impactful part of all of our lives and examples need to be archived for future reference. The society hopes to gather photos as well as written experience stories or journal entries as COVID-19 artifacts that capture the time we all spent at home during these trying weeks. The link to submit your photo or written story s https://forms.gle/Js6wLmxyhLYH8RM89
Train Station Sign: A new informational sign has been installed at the Tuckahoe Train Station as part of a grant obtained by the historical society. Text and photos cover the early days of railroading in our portion of northern Cape May County and the pivotal role of the Tuckahoe Station.
The station sign photos, including some that appeared in the book "Upper Township and Its Ten Villages," were obtained and selected, and text developed, by Robert Holden and Barbara Horan, members of the society's board.
Support for the sign project was obtained from New Jersey Historical Commission grant funding, administered by the Cape May County Culture and Heritage Commission. The contractor for the project was found through references obtained from the CMC Small Museums Round Table group.
Bus Trip: The Hudson Valley bus trip, sponsored by the historical society as an annual fundraiser, has been canceled for this year. The guided trip to historic locations in the Hudson Valley region of upstate New York was postponed in April due to concerns about COVID-19 and the rescheduled September dates have now also been scratched for the same reasons. The newly planned bus trip dates are April 17-18, 2021.
Applefest: The 2020 AppleFest in October has been cancelled. The board made its decision related to COVID-19 health concerns, as well as new regulations for holding public events and the anticipation of the usual volunteer-pool being from high-risk (seniors) categories.
Handyperson: In June 2020, the historical society's search for a handyperson volunteer was distributed and published with the local media and posted on the society's website and Facebook page. While there were several responses, no volunteer committed to helping. Email your information to uppertwphistory@yahoo.com or call our messaging service at 609-390-5656 and a volunteer will contact you.
Book sales: With the reopening of businesses in Upper Township, the sales of our book, "Upper Township and Its Ten Villages" by Robert Holden, are expected to resume. During the stay-at-home order, this spring, book sales actually continued at the Marmora Hardware store, which remained open as an essential business. Holden reports that Marmora Hardware has sold over 40 copies of the book and is our significant literary outlet for the township.
TheClio.com: The historical society pages on the Clio website platform continue to gain additional views and interest. See the pages: Tuckahoe Station https://theclio.com/entry/100868, Gandy Farmstead https://theclio.com/entry/100872 and Friendship School https://theclio.com/entry/102308.
Fall programs: Planning will take place in the coming months for the upcoming historical society's fall 2020 programs.
Building and grounds status: Board members continue periodic physical checks on our three historic buildings and sites in Upper Township.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.