Heart 2 Heart Services CEO to speak to Rotary

The Rotary Club of Ocean City-Upper Township online program for Thursday, Oct. 1, will be Denise R. Poole, founder and CEO of Heart 2 Heart Services.
Heart 2 Heart Services' mission is to educate and provide outreach to services linked with providing a safe home for youth who are victims of human trafficking. The program will assist youth with life skills, social skills and increased self-worth.
The stated mission of Heart 2 Heart Services is driven by two main goals: raising awareness on the issue of human trafficking and providing a place for healing to both victims and survivors.
Goals for Heart 2 Heart Services include development of outpatient therapy, a transportation program to assist survivors accessing services they need, and a residential program for transitional services to those in need. For more information, see heart2heartservices.net.
In-home therapy services are provided for children ages 5-21 who have been sexually abused or exploited and/or have emotional or behavioral challenges. This is at no cost to the family as the group has partnered with New Jersey Children System of Care and it pays for the services via Medicaid.
The organization is currently in the strategic planning stages. Its board is in the process of researching best practices and evidence-based therapeutic interventions that are proven to assist victims in human trafficking and sexual assaults, providing life skills and social skills training for youth. They are developing community partnerships in order to prevent duplication of services and recruiting a cadre of professionals to serve in an advisory capacity as Heart 2 Heart Services moves forward.
According to her organization’s website, Poole is a licensed associate counselor and holds a master's degree in professional counseling and a master's degree in human services: marriage and family counseling. She has received certifications in various trainings for services to victims of domestic violence, trauma, crisis, and working with victims of commercial sexual exploitation.
The agency is working to construct its first counseling office in Clementon, Camden County. It recently completed its first outpatient office to provide therapeutic services.
The Zoom link for the 6:30 p.m. Oct. 1 session will be on the Rotary Club website, ocutrotary.org.
To RSVP for this Rotary program and post any questions, see http://bit.ly/Rotary01OctHeart2Heart.
Rotary Inter-Clubs, guests, prospective members and the general public are always welcome to attend Rotary meetings.
