UPPER TOWNSHIP — Greater Tuckahoe Area’s Ice Creama Nite will be held at Tuckahoe Ice Creama, 1971 Route 50, 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.
All proceeds from the sales for the day will be donated to the Greater Tuckahoe Area Merchants Association. The association supports local students through its scholarship funds. It also carries out community-based projects to bring people into the greater Tuckahoe area.
The Greater Tuckahoe Area Merchants Association is honored to be the beneficiary of this event as one of several annual fund-raising events to help raise money for its scholarship funds. This very small but active group has awarded over $230,000 in scholarships to local students since 1998. Among the scholarships are the James & Martha Owens Scholarship, the $1,000 Alex and Virginia May Scholarship, the GTAMA Scholarships, which go to students who are already enrolled in college, and four other scholarship funds.
The association’s first SOCS Online Auction will be held the week of Nov. 14-21, featuring handmade crafts, gift certificates, gift baskets and much more. In addition, the association is collecting new socks to be donated to local charities, such as the Atlantic City Rescue Mission. For each pair of socks donated, you will get a free ticket for a drawing Nov. 21 for a deluxe gift basket that is valued over $100. See TuckahoeNJ.com for details on drop-off locations and more information as it becomes available. In the meantime, auction items can already be viewed at BiddingOwl.com/GTAMA. Bidding will open Nov. 14 and close on Nov. 21. There will be Buy Now options on most of the items.
Sponsorships are welcome for the auction. Please contact the association for more information.
