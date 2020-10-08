American Legion Post 239 100th Anniversary

The Aaron Wittkamp Colwell Post 239, the American Legion, of Tuckahoe, NJ will host a public ceremony on Saturday, 31 October 2020, beginning at 11:00 a. m. in front of the Tuckahoe Masonic Lodge – site of the Upper Township, Cape May County Veterans Memorial at NJ Route 50 and Mount Pleasant Road.
This occasion will mark the 100th anniversary of Post 239, chartered by the national organization on 29 October 1920.
In 1919 or before, a group of local Veterans formed a group that became the current American Legion Post of Tuckahoe. The first recorded minutes of the new group was February 21, 1920. The Post had already been the John Aaron Post. On 29 April 1920, the Post was renamed the Aaron Wittkamp Colwell American Legion Post. All three men died while in the service of their country during World War I in France.
The National American Legion was chartered and incorporated by the US Congress in 1919. The American Legion is the largest wartime veteran’s service organization committed to mentoring youth and sponsorship of wholesome programs in our communities, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting strong national security, and continued devotion to our fellow service members and veterans.
Locally, the Constitution and By-Laws of our Post were developed and sent to the National American Legion Headquarters for approval. That approval was granted, and Post 239 was chartered on 29 October 1920.
Over the ensuing 100 years, Tuckahoe Post 239 has endeavored to follow the original mission of the American Legion. In addition to honoring not only the veterans who the Post was named after, there are others who “gave their all” and are inscribed on this monument. Plus, there others who have served and now have passed on. We will honor them all.
The Post in recent years, has been involved in several community projects, from providing support to the Coast Guard families in the Cape May area during the federal shutdown, to gathering bicycles and taking them to the two NJ State homeless veteran facilities, to providing monetary support to victims of hurricanes, establishing a scholarships for decedents of honorably discharged military, gathering worn out flags for proper retirement (including the issuance of small cards with a star from those flags), the Blue Star Banner program with the joint cooperation the Upper Township governing body.
During the ceremony, the Post will honor each of the three individuals for whom the Post is named:
John D. Aaron, U.S. Army Private First Class, Company E, 114th Infantry Regiment, 29th Infantry Division – Died 12 Oct. 1918 in France and is buried in the Meuse-Argonne American Cemetery, Romagne, France.
Frank Wittkamp, U.S. Army 1st Lt (Chaplain), 113th Engineer Battalion, 38th Infantry Division – Died 25 Dec. 1918 in France and is buried in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA. at Section WHS, Site 4492.
Theodore R. Colwell, U.S. Army Private First Class, Company F, 114th Infantry Regiment, 29th Infantry Division – Died of wounds received on 23 Sept. 1918 in France and is buried in the Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery, Ocean View, NJ.
Several elected officials representing the municipality, the county, the New Jersey state legislature, the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate will present proclamations honoring the Post for its century of service to the community, the state and the nation.
Refreshments will be offered at the ceremony’s conclusion.
