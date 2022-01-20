Stockton basketball player Lubrano a model student, and a model

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Luciano Lubrano has been a model student-athlete for Stockton University.
The 22-year-old senior is a key player for the Ospreys’ men’s basketball team, which is 12-3 overall and tied for first place in the New Jersey Athletic Conference at 7-2. The Ocean City resident will also be graduating in May with a degree in criminal justice.
Off the court and away from the classroom, he’s been a model.
“When I tell people I’m a model, they look at me like I’m crazy,” Lubrano said with a laugh. “But it’s something I enjoy doing and it pays pretty well. I’m going to pursue it as a career after I graduate and see what kind of opportunities are out there for me.”
Lubrano signed with New York-based Crawford Models after being discovered on Instagram by BRI’GEID Modeling Agency about a year ago.
Last summer, just before the fall semester began, he spent a few days in New York at a photo shoot for Calvin Klein, where he modeled underwear and pajamas.
“I was paid $5,000 a day,” he said with a smile.
Sure beats making pizza on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Now he’s focused on making the most of his final college basketball season. The 6-foot-4, 170-pound guard was offered an extra year of eligibility when the COVID-19 pandemic shortened Stockton’s 2020-21 season to just nine games with no postseason tournament.
He didn’t hesitate before accepting.
“There was no doubt I was coming back,” Lubrano said. “I wanted another chance at a NJAC title. And I wanted to be part of a team, to build relationships, which is something we weren’t able to do last season.”
He’s been forced to deal with some adversity along the way.
Lubrano, who is in his third season at Stockton after playing one season apiece at Cumberland County College and Rowan College-Gloucester County, is among the Ospreys’ top players. He ranks second on the team in scoring, averaging 14.4 points per game, and third in rebounds with a 4.7 average.
He got off to a great start, topping 20 points in four of the first nine games. On Dec. 18, however, after a game against Rosemont, he tested positive for COVID-19, along with other members of the team.
“It’s been tough,” Stockton coach Scott Bittner said. “We’ve had four players and three coaches test positive. I tested positive the same day as ‘Luc,’ but I had very mild symptoms. It felt like I had a cold.”
Lubrano said he was much sicker, experiencing chills and body aches.
He was forced to quarantine at home in Ocean City, where he lives with his mother, Monique, and father, Michael.
“I was in my bedroom for nine or 10 days,” he said. “I spent Christmas there.”
He wound being sidelined from basketball for 18 days, but because Stockton was on its winter break, he only missed one game. Still, it’s been a gradual process to regain his strength, stamina and shooting touch. He scored 12 points in his first game back against William Paterson on Jan. 8, was held scoreless against New Jersey City four days later, and had six points against Rutgers-Newark on Jan. 15.
Still, he has no qualms about returning.
“Basketball teaches you life lessons,” he said. “You have good days and bad days on the court and in life. You have to learn how to deal with that.”
Sounds like a model for success.
