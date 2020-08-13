Pleasantville Police Blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Miller, Nicole R., 33, of Mays Landing, was arrested July 29 and charged with assault w/bodily injury, simple assault, endanger welfare of children, hinder apprehension, fictitious reports.
Grosso, Heather L., 36, of Mays Landing, was arrested July 29 and charged with simple assault, endanger welfare of children.
A 17-year-old Pleasantville boy was arrested July 29 and charged with possess dum-dum bullets, large capacity ammo magazine, poss weapon while committing controlled dangerous substance crime, poss firearm unlawful purpose, possess handgun sell/give/ rec/buy handgun ammo w/o license /permit, poss of firearms by minor, possess marijuana/hash over, distribute marijuana ov 1 oz/und 5lbs, poss of drug paraphernalia.
Wyman, Jahlil A., 20, of Pleasantville, was arrested July 29 and charged with possess dum-dum bullets, large capacity ammo magazine, poss weapon while committing cds crime, poss firearm unlawful purpose, possess handgun sell/give/ rec/buy handgun ammo w/o license /permit, poss of firearms by minor, possess marijuana/hash over, distribute marijuana ov 1 oz/und 5lbs, poss of drug paraphernalia.
Wyman, Rakim M., 21, of Pleasantville, was arrested July 29 and charged with possess dum-dum bullets, large capacity ammo magazine, poss weapon while committing cds crime, poss firearm unlawful purpose, possess handgun sell/give/ rec/buy handgun ammo w/o license /permit, poss of firearms by minor, possess marijuana/hash over, distribute marijuana ov 1 oz/und 5lbs, poss of drug paraphernalia.
Handy, Elliot Q., 52, of Pleasantville, was arrested July 29 and charged with possess dum-dum bullets, large capacity ammo magazine, poss weapon while committing cds crime, poss firearm unlawful purpose, possess handgun sell/give/ rec/buy handgun ammo w/o license /permit, poss of firearms by minor, possess marijuana/hash over, distribute marijuana ov 1 oz/und 5lbs, poss of drug paraphernalia.
Faustino, Escamilla, 40, of Pleasantville, was arrested July 30 and charged with simple assault.
Murphy, Cecil, 38, of Pleasantville, was arrested July 30 and charged with possess marijuana/hash under.
Herrera, Wilmer, 39, of Atlantic City, was arrested July 30 and charged with simple driving under the influence.
Flores, Jose A., 45, of Pleasantville, was arrested July 31 and charged with aggravated assault, poss weapon unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of weapon.
Hidalgo-David, Omar M., 36, of Egg Harbor Twp, was arrested Aug. 1 and charged with simple assault, disorderly counduct.
Nardone, Thomas M., of Pleasantville, was arrested Aug. 1 and charged with possession of cds cocaine, hindering apprehension.
Andrews, Jade I., 26, of Pleasantville, was arrested Aug. 2 and charged with possession of cds or analog, poss of drug paraphernalia.
Stephens, Rashad J., 29, of Atlantic City, was arrested Aug. 3 and charged with possess marijuana/hash under.
Gibbs, Maurice D., 35, of Atlantic City, was arrested Aug. 3 and charged with possess marijuana/hash under.
Jones, Shakira A., 21, of Atlantic City, was arrested Aug. 3 and charged with receive stolen property, resisting arrest.
A 13-year-old male, of Atlantic City, was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with receiving stolen property, attempt to elude police.
Dosso, Khadija B., 21, of Brooklyn, NY, was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with simple assault.
Collier, Richard A. Jr., 23, of Mays Landing, was arrested July 15 and charged with possession of cds heroin/ possess marijuana /hash under.
Colpo, Shawn Jessie, 44, of New Castle, De, was arrested July 15 and charged with refused to be fingerprinted defiant trespasser.
Gist, Elvis, 53, of Newark, was arrested July 21 and charged with shoplifting (<$50).
Carmichael, Wayne J., 40, of Pleasantville, was arrested July 22 and charged with burglary-enter structure-force non-residence night possession of cds heroin possession of cds cocaine contempt of judicial order.
Dulap, Nysere C., 18, of Mays Landing, was arrested July 23 and charged with possession/use of cds manufacture/distribute cds.
Nelson, Brenen J., 52, of Pleasantville, was arrested July 23 and charged with criminal mischief poss weapon unlawful purpose unlawful possession of weapon obstruct admin of law terroristic threats –public disruption.
Higman, Joseph M., 30, of West Creek, was arrested July 24 and charged with possession of cds or analog manufacture/distribute cds poss of drug paraphernalia.
A 17-year-old male, of Pleasantville, was arrested July 24 and charged with simple assault.
Terrell, Sherrie L., 33, of Pleasantville, was arrested July 27 and charged with simple assault.
Somerville, Tre L., 26, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested July 27 and charged with simple assault criminal mischief w/ damage.
Ranieri, Michael A., 51, of Brigantine, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with possession of CDS heroin.
Arocho-Ruiz, Juan G., 23, of Pleasantville, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with theft of moveable property poss. of drug paraphernalia.
Nixon, Jamal W., 27, of Atlantic City, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with possess of CDS or analog possess marijuana/hash under manufacture/distribute CDS poss. of drug paraphernalia.
Summers, Brandon, 33, of Atlantic City, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with possess marijuana/hash under.
Daniels, Jonathan R., 28, of Toms River, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with arrest for other jurisdiction.
Kodan, Michael, 58, of Atlantic City, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with possess of CDS or analog hindering apprehension.
Timberlake, Melvin C. Jr., 37, of Pleasantville, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with arrest for other jurisdiction.
Robinson, Anthony J., 40, of Galloway Township, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with money laundering possession of CDS heroin possession marijuana/hash under manufacture/distribute CDS distribute heroin/cocaine CDS on school property.
