Childs, Tyrese, 18, of Pleasantville, was arrested June 26 and charged with possession of marijuana/hash under, distribute marijuana, possession/distribution of CDS W/I 500 ft of public housing facility, CDS on school property, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Carmichael, Wayne J., 40, of Pleasantville, was arrested June 27 and charged with possession of marijuanna/hash under, disorderly conduct, improper behavior.
Washington, Tasheeka T., 46, of Pleasantville, was arrested June 28 and charged with aggravated assault, possession of weapon for unlawful purpose, possession of handgun.
Thompson, James, 54, of Pleasantville, was arrested June 29 and charged with aggravated assault.
Tazewell, George, 22, of Atlantic City, was arrested June 30 and charged with unlawful possession of weapon, persons not to have weapons, possession/use of CDS.
Marable, Justin C., 31, of Pleasantville, was arrested July 1 and charged with possession of CDS or analog.
Chandler, Robert R., 36, of Brooklyn, NY, was arrested July 3 and charged with arrest for another jurisdiction.
Gordy, Keenen N., 29, of Galloway Township, was arrested July 3 and charged with simple assault.
Jones, Tyrese J., 19, of Little Egg Harbor, was arrested July 3 and charged with possession of marijuana/hash under, distribution of marijuana, possession/distribution of CDS W/I 500 ft of public housing facility, CDS on school property, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wallace, Omar R., 22, of Absecon, was arrested July 4 and charged with possession of marijuana/has under-distribute marijuana, possession/distribution of CDS W/I 500 ft of public housing facility, CDS on school property, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Johnson, Naasia I., 19, of Atlantic City, was arrested July 4 and charged with criminal mischief.
Carmichael, Wayne J., 40, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with assault.
English 2nd, Junior A., of Camden, was arrested July 5 and charged with prohibited weapons and devices, unlawful possession of weapon, serious injury w/eluding resisting arrest, resisting arrest, hindering apprehension, maintaining a nuisance, obstruction of administration of law.
Magee-Ahedo, Rosalind C., 37, of Pleasantville, was arrested July 5 and charged with simple assault.
A 15 year-old male, of Atlantic City, was arrested July 7 and charged with receiving stolen property.
A 15 year-old female, of Pleasantville, was arrested July 7 and charged with receiving stolen property.
A 17 year-old male, of Atlantic City, was arrested July 7 and charged with receiving stolen property.
Smith, Kassan, 18, of Pleasantville, was arrested July 7 and charged with receiving stolen property.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.