North Main Street School does virtual back to school Night

Balmy, blue skies with temperatures in the '80s. Summer is ending and school is beginning for North Main Street School students. Change is in the air. Sparkling eyes above face masks of skeletons, smiling cat faces and shark mouths greet teachers as students pick up their books, backpacks and iPads from school.
But, something is different. Where are the teeming crowds of students and parents on the blacktop, the shrieks of delight, classmates greeting each other with hugs, the seagulls sailing over the blacktop to their perches on top of the roof of North Main Street school and the animated faces of teachers holding class lists flapping in the September breeze? This scene has always represented the first day of school.
Despite the change to virtual learning, the excitement of a new year and a new teacher is still present. Classmates are greeting each other virtually, typing messages in the chat window of Google meets. Students see their new teachers virtually, waving hello and holding up their favorite toy or a new pet for everyone on the Google meet to see. The familiar ring of school bells has been replaced by alarms on iPads set to remind students to go to their next Google meet for their specials class. There will be student recognition programs. There will be assemblies and field trips. Principal Teresa McGaney-Guy will read to the children weekly. This will all be done virtually for now.
The spirit of community piloted by McGaney-Guy is strong. McGaney-Guy brought the spirit of the community with her recently when she went to check on a third-grader who has had challenges walking. Gift in hand, McGaney-Guy only expected to drop off the gift for the student, but the family was moved by her gesture and invited her in. Mask in place, McGaney-Guy visited with the student and his family commenting on how warm and welcoming they were.
Thursday, Sept. 17, was back to school night, or as one third-grader called it on a Google meet, “It’s bring your parents to school day,” McGaney-Guy said in her back-to-school message to parents. “Parents, read to your children on a daily basis, model hard work and persistence, and set aside a calm quiet distraction-free space. Help your child follow a schedule. For some students learning online is a natural fit, but for younger students, this autonomy can be a challenge. Parents, take the time to learn this online platform.”
During back to school night, Mrs. Candelaria, a teacher and attendance coordinator, encouraged students to seek perfect attendance. The message was to “be an attendance hero. Here, every day, ready, on time, and online.”
Yes, things are different on back to school night at North Main Street Schoool. Parents enter a Google classroom where the teacher greets them virtually. Videos are shown and a few even had Bitmoji’s of themselves in a Bitmoji classroom. But virtual or not, the learning is as important as ever.
Mr. Kavanagh, a fourth-grade teacher, said, “Reading is a habit, and we will be a fact-fluent class practicing these skills.”
Ms. Allen, a fifth-grade teacher, reassures parents, “ You are putting the students in my hands, and I am monitoring them. I look at their faces and check for understanding.” Ms. Allen said she will still be teaching her students that a proper greeting is a life lesson. A virtual classroom will not change this, a lesson that she has been teaching consistently for years.
Online for two weeks now, teachers have seen students kill bugs, wiggle out a loose tooth, and make funny faces at themselves during a google meet. One story a teacher told was about a student who needed help getting onto an app. The teacher asked if he was by himself. He said, “Yes.” She dug deeper and asked, “Are you home alone?” “No,” the student said. “My sister is here.” It’s all a matter of perspective.
Mr. Barnard, a third-grade teacher, noted how remarkably well students are relating to having classes online at home. He said, “Students raise their hands, while at home during the Google meets, to ask to go to the bathroom or get a drink of water. It’s something that every student is doing, and they really are acting like they would in school.”
Perhaps the real message of virtual learning is as much as things change, they are also staying the same.
