ABSECON — Join Together Atlantic County and Atlantic Prevention Resources, in collaboration with the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey, will host two free 15 Minute Child Break webinars via Zoom.
The webinars will take place 7 p.m. July 30 and 2 p.m. Aug. 5. They will be a one-hour interactive, multimedia webinar that will inform, encourage and empower you to effectively communicate with children about the danger of drugs and alcohol. Parents, grandparents, caregivers and those working with children are encouraged to participate.
During the COVID-19 pandemic it's more important than ever to communicate with the children in our lives, and to empower those who have children. The webinar will cover underage drinking, marijuana use, opioids and prescription drugs, vaping trends, tips for effectively talking to children and teens about healthy decisions, helping children manage stress, and utilizing teachable moments.
“Parents who talk to their children about their activities an average of 15 minutes a day have children who are 67% less likely to try marijuana”.
This is a free webinar being offered twice to accommodate parents’ schedules.
To register for the July 30 webinar see createsend.com/t/y-DADD561DFD9DC97C. To register for the Aug. 5 webinar, see createsend.com/t/y-A8F7F58BE2A5DE58.
Atlantic Prevention Resources is dedicated to preventing harm caused by substance use and violence.
Join Together Atlantic County is a substance misuse prevention coalition whose goal is to prevent, reduce and or delay substance misuse among children.
This coalition project is funded by a grant from the Office of National Drug Control Policy. For additional information, email Lsmith@atlprev.org or call 609-272-0101, ext. 11.
