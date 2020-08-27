Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance will host its 2020 outdoor painting event Saturday, Sept. 19 for local and regional artists of all skill levels. The purpose of the event is to celebrate the beauty of Absecon and surrounding areas, according to organizers.
Participants should bring their own paints, pastels, canvas and paper. The entry fee is $20, payable in advance or at registration the day of the event.
The event is a one-day paint out, with an exhibit at Your CBD Store in Absecon and reception of works and presentation of awards on Oct. 10 at Absecon's 6th Annual Art in the Park event. Paintings will be on display from Sept. 19 to Oct. 9 at Your CBD Store.
There will be Artist's Awards chosen by an independent panel of judges. Awards will given to the best; waterscape, landscape, streetscape and best in show.
Artists will check in between 8 and 9 a.m. at the welcome table at Heritage Park, 500 Mill Road, where canvas or paper will be stamped. Only paintings or drawings will be judged. Photography will not be judged. The paint out around town concludes at 3 p.m. Drop off your framed painting at Your CBD Store, 790 White Horse Pike. All paintings must be framed and wired for hanging.
For more information, call 609-594-4564 or email AbseconArts@gmail.com.
