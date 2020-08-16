ABSECON — Dr. Donna Vittorelli, Dr. Rachel Scotland-Aschenbach and Absecon Veterinary Hospital announced a new partnership with the national charity Paws of Honor. This partnership will expand the Paws of Honor Veterinary Program into the Jersey Shore area and provide free, lifesaving veterinary care to retired military and law enforcement working dogs. This program will be the first of its kind in the state of New Jersey.
“These working dogs are often the first and last line of defense in the war on terrorism. These dogs have never been more important than they are now. Unfortunately, the government actually classifies these loyal dogs as equipment, and once decommissioned, they are not afforded any benefits or veterinary care. It’s not fair to put that burden on their handlers, who themselves are heroes. These working dogs deserve to be honored and taken care of,” said Bob Youngblood, founder and president of Paws of Honor.
“It’s an absolute honor to be able to play a role in caring for these canine heroes,” said Vittorelli, a veterinarian and co-owner of Absecon Veterinary Hospital. “Since 1980 our hospital has made it a priority to give back to our community however we can; our entire team is so excited to be able to help support these brave heroes who have risked their lives for our freedom” says Scotland-Aschenbach, a veterinarian and co-owner of Absecon Veterinary Hospital.
A pharmaceutical partner of the animal hospital, Merck Animal Health, is also contributing to the partnership by donating free flea and tick preventative products for each Paws of Honor patient.
The benefits of this new partnership include:
• Showing our love and support for our local military and law enforcement heroes
• Providing advanced, high quality veterinary medical care to local K9 heroes at no charge to their families
• Giving back to our community at a local level where it is needed most and can be the most impactful
The Absecon Veterinary Hospital has a team of over 15 doctors and 30 support staff. AAHA Accredited, Absecon Veterinary Hospital is a premiere resource for walk-in emergencies so pets can receive expert care that is needed, immediately.
About Paws of Honor: Founded in 2015, Paws of Honor is a 501( c )3 national charity providing free veterinary care to police and military working dogs across America.
