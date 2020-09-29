Econ D and me

Economic development can take many forms. If planned and carried out correctly, it can grow our local economy and increase opportunities as well as the quality of life for our residents. Economic development has been described as the creation of wealth from which community benefits are realized. Throughout my career I have worked in many roles that contribute to economic development. My interest and experience in the field has been a constant specifically over the past two decades.
Many people equate economic development with employment. Econ D, as I like to refer to it, is more than a jobs initiative or program, it is more than developing or assisting in the growth of business. Those efforts are part of the Econ D equation and have the potential to positively contribute. Those areas I have worked on in our region can serve as steps toward a more vibrant and thriving economy. With a solid foundation of vision, planning and earned trust, keeping the past, present and future in mind, economic development is an investment of continuous time and effort in growing our economy and enhancing the lives of those living in our community.
Economic development means many different things to different people. For some, local economic development involves the allocation of resources. These resources include things such as land, labor, capitol and entrepreneurship that can have a positive impact on business activity. The key word is “resources.” While land, labor (jobs), capital (money) and entrepreneurship are all important, there are much needed elements that should be considered that support those general categories, such as education, market conditions, support of community, and, as mentioned earlier, planning at all levels.
I have recently been given the opportunity to return to a role where my primary focus is economic development. My role will focus on existing business retention and expansion, attracting new business, and business creation, including encouraging the growth of new businesses. Stay tuned for the news. ... I believe it is fair to say I am excited for the ability to once again focus on Econ D for the betterment of our region.
Looking back over my career in the area of economic and business development, I can honestly say it was the most rewarding of any professional work I have done. Perhaps that is because each and every day I had the ability to contribute to helping people accomplish their goals. When you help people or a community move forward, you move forward with them.
Sustained economic growth and business development can provide individuals and families incomes that can support them as well as contribute to maintaining a municipal and county infrastructure to support a continued growth of our area. That sustained activity will continue to attract both interest and investment in our communities.
While economic development is not community development, community development becomes a result of successful economic development as long as those benefiting from economic development have the vision and mission of developing the community where they have found success.
There are dozens of reasons I enjoy working in economic development. After some recent reflection, I came up with a Top 5 list of the best parts of working in economic development. I am sure others in the field have their own lists. Here (in some particular order) is my “Econ D & Me Top 5”:
No. 5: The work is hardly ever boring. Almost every day is different or something new is added to the work, even when you are working on the same project or with the same people for weeks, months or years.
No. 4: The work excites the lifelong learner in me. In some circles, I may be considered experienced and knowledgeable in my field. However, not a day goes by that does not bring something new to learn about or explore. Education and gaining more understanding of resources and strategies, and, yes, even experiencing failure are all experiences that are learning lessons.
No. 3: My brain gets an amazing workout. Whether developing ideas, concepts and strategies or analyzing plans and financials to communicating what needs to be shared in multiple forms to multiple people, the flexibility and agility put forth each day is a real Econ D brain and mind exercise.
No. 2: I get to meet and work with smart and interesting individuals. In my previous work, I learned a number of things. One of the most important lessons was listening to people. I have always believed conversations are pathways into people’s lives. Econ D conversations include discussions of the past, present and the future. Asking questions and listening promotes understanding and can lead to trusted relationships.
No. 1: The skills I have learned and possess can make a difference. While this can be said about many professions (and I hope you feel the same way about your work), when economic development work is successful, you can see it and you can feel it. The feeling of knowing that something you said, did or encouraged has become a reality and move someone or something forward is a great feeling. That feeling is made even greater when you are helping your community thrive economically as a result of the work you undertake.
Making a difference, whether large or small, in the lives of people we call our community through economic development, makes all the difference to me.