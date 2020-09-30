Ceremony to commemorate Battle of Chestnut Neck / A look back at Atlantic County history

(Look Back is an occasional series with content and images from the Atlantic County Historical Society.)
The battle at Chestnut Neck was fought Oct. 6, 1778, in southern New Jersey during the Revolutionary War.
To commemorate this important battle a ceremony will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, for about 30 minutes. The N.J. Sons of the American Revolution Color Guard, in period uniforms, will lead a memorial service to remember and honor about 23 men from Atlantic County who were wounded, killed or made prisoners of war during the seven years of the American War for Independence.
The very short history presentation will explain why Atlantic County ended up being the best suited location for the busiest privateering port on the East Coast — one of Gen. George Washington's best sources of arms, ammunition, uniforms and other needed supplies. It explains why the British mobilized almost 6,000 men to burn the 13-building village. Children of all ages may have their pictures taken by their parents with the men in uniform.
The ceremony will take place at the Chestnut Neck Battle Monument at Route 9 and Old New York Road in Port Republic, just off the Garden State Parkway at Exit 48.
Founded in 1913, the Atlantic County Historical Society has been preserving historical materials in its library and museum since. Every week, Wednesday to Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., it opens its doors to share these collections with anyone who is interested. The society building is at 907 Shore Road in Somers Point. More information is available at www.atlanticcountyhistoricalsocietynj.org and on Facebook, or by calling 609-927-5218.
