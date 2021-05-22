World War II veteran from Ocean City gets parade for 100th birthday

Among them was Fran West, who has a summer home in Ocean City and recently acquired a 1949 Ford pickup.

“I thought it was a wonderful way to honor a World War II veteran,” West said. He and many other participants learned about the event on social media, where Jacobs invited everyone who was interested to participate in the parade.

“That’s quite a tribute to me,” McCormac said. With signs plastered along the fence announcing his 100th birthday, passersby all knew the cause of the celebration. He said he received waves and congratulations throughout the day from people he’d never met before.

“It’s nice of them to stop by,” he said.

McCormac has spoken to local high school students and organizations about his experiences in Europe during the war. He said he landed at Omaha Beach during the invasion of Normandy and served as a communications officer.

He faced some of the toughest moments of that terrible time, including the freezing and hard-fought Battle of the Bulge and the liberation of the Nazi death camp at Dachau. But the story he told Saturday was instead about learning to drive. He had never driven a car growing up in Philadelphia. But when his driver went back home, he needed to learn on an Army Jeep in the middle of a war.