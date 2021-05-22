World War II veteran from Ocean City gets parade for 100th birthday

OCEAN CITY — On a steamy Saturday afternoon, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren gathered on the lawn of Francis McCormac’s home on Fourth Street to celebrate a century and wait for a parade.
Dozens of cars participated in a drive-by celebration for the World War II veteran who turned 100 the week before. Led by a firetruck from the Tuckahoe Volunteer Fire Company, a line of cars drove by honking, with drivers and passengers yelling greetings.
“Thank you for my freedom,” yelled one man from a car.
“We did it last year,” said Kay Jacobs, McCormac’s daughter-in-law and one of the event organizers. “Because of COVID, we couldn’t have a party.”
Instead, more than 90 cars participated in the drive-by celebration. This year, with COVID-19 infection rates dropping and an increasing percentage of the population vaccinated, the family was able to gather in person to honor McCormac’s birthday with an outdoor event.
On the lawn, friends and family tried to negotiate vaccination status and who could hug whom while a couple of great grandkids tossed a ball nearby as they awaited the line of cars.
Jacobs did not know exactly how many vehicles participated, but she estimated it was close to 100. Some were friends of the family from near or far, while others have never met McCormac but still wanted to honor him and his service.
Among them was Fran West, who has a summer home in Ocean City and recently acquired a 1949 Ford pickup.
“I thought it was a wonderful way to honor a World War II veteran,” West said. He and many other participants learned about the event on social media, where Jacobs invited everyone who was interested to participate in the parade.
“That’s quite a tribute to me,” McCormac said. With signs plastered along the fence announcing his 100th birthday, passersby all knew the cause of the celebration. He said he received waves and congratulations throughout the day from people he’d never met before.
“It’s nice of them to stop by,” he said.
McCormac has spoken to local high school students and organizations about his experiences in Europe during the war. He said he landed at Omaha Beach during the invasion of Normandy and served as a communications officer.
He faced some of the toughest moments of that terrible time, including the freezing and hard-fought Battle of the Bulge and the liberation of the Nazi death camp at Dachau. But the story he told Saturday was instead about learning to drive. He had never driven a car growing up in Philadelphia. But when his driver went back home, he needed to learn on an Army Jeep in the middle of a war.
“I drove the rest of the way, all through Belgium and into Germany,” he said. “I came home and had to take the test here. I flunked.”
McCormac has lived in Ocean City for about 15 years. He met his wife, Esther, before the war, and they married when he returned home. They had seven children and 70 years together before her death in 2016.
Wearing a dark cap that said “World War II Veteran” and a T-shirt that said “OMG! It’s my 100th Birthday,” McCormac smiled broadly while he sat on a folding chair on the sidewalk, surrounded by friends and family, and waved to the honking cars. He said he intends to do it again next year.
“I’ll be here,” he said.