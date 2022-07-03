Tickets for special Ocean City Night in Venice viewing area on sale

OCEAN CITY — The Bayside Center at 520 Bay Ave. will be open with family entertainment and activities for the 2022 Night in Venice boat parade July 23, and tickets are now on sale.
The viewing area will include a picnic spot, a snack stand sponsored by Ocean City Junior Raiders Football and Cheer, face painting, a DJ, bleacher seating and live entertainment by the Uptown String Band. Ticket prices are $4 for children 12 and under and $8 for adults.
Tickets may be purchased at oceancityvacation.com/boxoffice, by calling 609-399-6111 or in person at welcome centers throughout town. Admission is limited.
This year’s Night in Venice theme is “Mummers: Struttin’ by the Bay.” The boat parade starts at 6 p.m. from the Ocean City-Longport Bridge. A fireworks display goes off at 9 p.m. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Entertainment will be provided until the parade arrives, and it will resume until the fireworks start.
People are also reading…
No alcohol is permitted, and no parking will be available, but free shuttle service will be available from remote parking at the Ocean City Municipal Airport, Ocean City Community Center and Shelter Road parking area.
Outside the Bayside Center, grandstands will be set up at street ends along the bay from Battersea Road to 16th Street and also at Tennessee Avenue. These are free and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Streets include Battersea Road, North Street, First Street, Sixth Street, Seventh Street, 11th Street, 13th Street, 15th Street, 16th Street and Tennessee Avenue.