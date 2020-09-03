The Rotary Club of Ocean City-Upper Township will host its third online program Thursday, Sept. 3. The guest speaker will be Larry Carlson, president & CEO of United Methodist Communities, which includes The Shores and Wesley by the Bay in Ocean City.
The United Methodist Communities owns and operates nine senior communities and a home care agency throughout the state of New Jersey, providing service to 1,700 residents with over 1,000 associates.
Carlson has over 40 years of leadership experience in multiple aspects of eldercare including CCRC, long-term skilled nursing, post-acute rehabilitation, congregate housing, adult day health and assisted living.
He earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Babson College in Wellesley, Massachusetts
For many years he served as board chair of Health Resources Alliance, an equity membership and service organization benefiting the long-term care industry through collective initiatives. Currently, he serves as director of the United Methodist Association.
To RSVP for this Rotary program and post any questions for the speaker, visit http://bit.ly/2Rotary03SepUMC
The Zoom link for the Sept. 3rd session will be on the Rotary Club website at ocutrotary.org.
Rotary Inter-Clubs, quests, prospective members and the general public are always welcome to attend Rotary meetings.
Future Rotary online Zoom program highlights:
Sept. 10 — Board meeting
Sept. 17— Round Table
Sept. 24— U.S. Marine Corps recruiting program
All meetings are held Thursdays @ 6:30 pm. To learn more about the OC-UT Rotary Club, contact Rotary Club President Randi Scheck at 609-412-3459 or visit ocutrotary.org or the club's Facebook page.
