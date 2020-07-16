The Rotary Club of Ocean City-Upper Township online program for Thursday, July 16, will feature George C. Morrison, ShelterBox ambassador and member of the Rotary Club of Saucon, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
The emergency shelter charity ShelterBox has been Rotary International’s Project Partner in Disaster Relief for 20 years.
This unique humanitarian alliance has supported families with a place to call home after disaster.
ShelterBox provides emergency shelters and other essential items to support families who have lost their homes in disaster.
Rotary is a global network whose members take action to make a lasting difference in their communities and also worldwide.
What began as a local connection with one Cornish Rotary Club has led to an international movement that raised over $68 million for ShelterBox to date, enough for 140,000 ShelterBox family tents or 390,000 ShelterKits.
To see a ShelterBox video story by WFMZ TV that features Rotary Clubs in the Leigh Valley and Berks County, see https://bit.ly/RotaryShelterBoxVideoWFMZ
The partnership with Rotary International has helped transform ShelterBox into an internationally recognized disaster relief charity.
The collaboration has extended far beyond financial support. Over 1,000 Rotary members are involved in ShelterBox as volunteers, staff or response team members.
Additionally, Rotary Clubs worldwide offer valuable, practical assistance to help ShelterBox reach more families fleeing disaster or conflict. In fact, 90 percent of ShelterBox responses have been assisted by Rotary. For more information about the program, see shelterboxusa.org
Following his presentation, Morrison will answer questions that have been submitted online prior to the meeting.
RSVPs are requested and advance questions can be submitted at https://bit.ly/Rotary16JulyShelterBox
The Zoom link for the July 16 session will be on the Rotary Club website at ocutrotary.org
Rotary Inter-Clubs, quests, prospective members and the general public are always welcome to attend Rotary meetings.
Future Rotary Online “Zoom” program highlights:
The Rotary Online Zoom program for July 30 will present May Montag-McMurray, Rotary District 7505 governor.
All meetings are 6:30 p.m. Thursdays.
August Rotary meetings are in the planning stages and one of the programs will hopefully be the annual visit by Professor Ron Shaiko of Dartmouth College.
To learn more about Rotary Club of Ocean City-Upper Township, call Rotary Club President Randi Scheck at 609-412-3459 or see ocutrotary.org or facebook.com/oceancityuppertownshiprotary.
