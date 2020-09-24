Ocean City-Upper Township Rotary Club Flags For Heroes campaign

Who is your HERO? The Rotary Club of Ocean City and Upper Township has kicked off a new Flags For Heroes campaign that will benefit local youth programs.
A Flags For Heroes sponsor recognizes personal heroes by flying an American flag in their honor. A keepsake will be attached to the flag naming the hero and their sponsor. Heroes come from many walks of life such as veterans, hospital workers, first responders, moms, dads or anyone that has made a difference in the lives of others. The 7-foot flags along with the keepsake will be sponsored for $50 and displayed for 10 days at Veterans Park.
Proceeds from the flag sponsorship will support the Rotary Club’s local youth programs in Ocean City and Upper Township.
The FFH project will conclude with a special program and ceremony to be held Sunday, Oct. 11, at 1 p.m. at the Osprey Point/Upper Township Veterans Park, 1731 Route 9, Ocean View.
The initial plans for the Flags for Heroes program on Oct. 11 will include presentations by Ret. Major General Craig Cosgrave of the New Jersey Air National Guard and Marco Polo Smigliani, a four time Purple Heart recipient, U.S Marine. Other guests are to be announced.
To honor a hero in your life, Flags For Heroes sponsorships can be purchased several ways.
• Contact a member of the Rotary Club
• Visit the Rotary Club website at www.ocutRotary.org and download a copy of the FFH application to mail in with your check
• Use the PayPal link on the Rotary website to submit your contribution to honor your hero
To learn more about the OC-UT Rotary Club, contact Rotary Club President Randi Scheck at 609-412-3459 or go to OCUTRotary.org.