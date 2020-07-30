The Friends of the Ocean City Pops are pleased to announce the winners of the 10th annual Student Competition. This year, all student musicians had to take personal videos of their performances and send those videos to the competition coordinator, Robert Snodgrass. All the videos were turned into a single video for the judges, Bill Scheible, Angel Garland and Greg DiBona. They watched the videos and then had a Zoom meeting where they selected the winners of the contest. This year the Friends of the Pops are giving $5,600 in awards to these talented and hard working students. Here is a list of the awards given this year.
Female vocal
• $1,000 to Brianna Petrosh, Oakcrest High School
• $500 to Mia Watson, Holy Spirit High School
• $250 to Grace Mozitis, Mainland Regional High School
Male vocal
• $1,000 to Reid Shriver, Lower Cape May Regional High School
• $500 to Ted Guzman, Egg Harbor Township High School
• $250 to Alan Rendzak, Middle Township High School
Instrumental
• $250 to Reilly Hall, violin, Holy Spirit High School
Piano
• $1,000 to Dennis Xu, Mainland Regional High School
• $500 to Alexander DeStefano, Holy Spirit High School
• $250 to Hans-Derek Yu, home schooled
• $100 to Quinnie Mei, Egg Harbor Township High School
