Ocean City opens more guarded beaches

The Ocean City Beach Patrol will guard the following beaches starting Saturday, June 5:
North Street; Stenton Place; St. Charles Place; Brighton Place; 5th Street; 8th Street; 9th Street; 10th Street; 11th Street; 12th Street; 14th Street; 26th Street; 30th Street; 34th Street; 44th Street and 58th Street
The beach patrol strongly urges bathers to swim only at guarded beaches. Beaches are guarded from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. weekends and holidays and from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on weekdays. More beaches will be added throughout the following weeks.
Carey Swim
Registration is now open for the one-mile T. John Carey Masters Swim at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10. This friendly ocean swim is rich in history, and the course runs with the current parallel to the shoreline. For more information, visit raceforum.com/johncarey.
‘Surf Chairs’ available
Beach-accessible wheelchairs are now available at the Welcome Center at 46th Street and West Avenue (next to the 46th Street fire station) from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The free program is for individuals of all ages. “Surf Chairs” provide an opportunity for everyone to enjoy the surf and sand. The chairs must be picked up at the facility, and you must have a large vehicle for transportation. Available Memorial Day to Labor Day. Daily or 1-week maximum. Call 609-554-0352 for information or reservations.