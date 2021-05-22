Ocean City flag-raisings to move to Music Pier

OCEAN CITY — A daily Boardwalk flag-raising ceremony is moving to the Music Pier this summer.
A dedication ceremony is planned for 8:50 a.m. Saturday, and the flag-raising will take place at that time every day through Sept. 11, the city said in a news release. The event includes the playing of the national anthem and a medley of patriotic songs.
A newly installed flagpole in front of the Music Pier will be dedicated to the memory of three veterans from Ocean City: Joe Caserta, James “J.R.” Robinson and Bill Cruice. Family members of each will attend the ceremony, the city said.
Caserta, who died this year at 98, was a tank driver in some of the fiercest battles in Europe during World War II. He received the Bronze Star, Purple Heart and other medals. Robinson received two Purple Hearts and a Presidential Unit Citation for his service in the Vietnam War. Cruice was a veteran of the Korea and Vietnam wars, and a founder of American Legion Post 524 in the city.
Each was a regular attendee of the flag-raising ceremony when it was held outside OC Waterpark at Plymouth Place.
“We owe a debt of gratitude to people like Joe, J.R. and Bill for their service to country and community,” Mayor Jay A. Gillian said in the release. “I’m proud to keep this patriotic event going and looking forward to seeing everybody take a moment each morning to pay tribute to our great nation.”
Representatives of the park and local veterans groups worked with the city to put together a program for the flag-raising in front of the Music Pier, where there will be more space and more opportunities for veterans and the public to participate in the daily ritual, the city said.
Flag-raisings previously were held at the Music Pier from July 4, 1940, to 1946. In more recent years, Jim Gillian, late brother of Jay and owner of Gillian’s Island Water Park, now OC Waterpark, erected a flagpole during construction of an adjacent mini-golf course. The flag was requested by a veteran POW who ran the Boardwalk every day. The flag-raising ceremony in front of the park began after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and has been held daily every summer since then from Memorial Day to Sept. 11.