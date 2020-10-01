Ocean City Fine Arts League plans October show

OCEAN CITY – Ocean City Fine Arts League will celebrate all those wonderful animals that help us relax and get us through these trying times in the "All Creatures Great and Small: Including Imaginary Ones" Art Show & Exhibition in the Art on Asbury Gallery. Artwork will be a mixture of mediums from paint and paper to pastels and pencils- whatever combination creates the masterpiece.
The gallery is now open 7 days a week. The hours are always changing, so call for the most-up-to date hours.
All of the show pieces are for sale. The gallery also showcases watercolor, glass, mixed media, pottery, photography, oil, acrylic, textiles, jewelry and sculpture, all made by professional local artisans.
The league's next show and exhibition will have an “Anything Goes” theme in November.
