OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce Farmers & Crafters Market, originally scheduled through Sept. 9, has been extended through Sept. 30th.
Farmers will be on the grounds of the Ocean City Tabernacle, Sixth Street and Asbury Avenue, and crafters on Asbury Avenue between Fifth and Sixth streets. The market will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will showcase a dozen farmers and a number of crafters with many handmade treasures and treats. The Farmers and Crafters Market will feature a great assortment of fresh Jersey produce, fresh flowers, and fresh herbs, all from local farms
This market, established with the N.J. Department of Agriculture, is designed to benefit local farmers by giving them a new outlet to sell their produce, which will help sustain their farms.
For more information, call 609-399-1412 or see oceancityvacation.com.
