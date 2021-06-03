Ocean City Exchange Club hosts charity golf outing

The Exchange Club of Ocean City will host the 2021 Roger LaRosa Charity Golf Outing on Monday, June 7 at Harbor Pines Golf Club, 500 St. Andrews Drive in Egg Harbor Township. The annual event raises thousands of dollars for local charities and is open to the public.
Registration and lunch begins at noon, with a shotgun start for the 18-hole scramble scheduled for 1 p.m.
Golfers can register online at ocxc.org or by contacting Charlie Allen at 732- 522-4622. The fee to play is $115 per golfer. Hole sponsorships ($100 each) and contest sponsorships ($250 each) are available by contacting Mark Cassidy at (609) 517-6035.
Special Contests include:
Men’s Longest Drive Contest; Women’s Longest Drive Contest; Men’s Closest to Pin Challenge; Women’s Closest to Pin Challenge; Straightest Drive Contest; Putting Contest; Lucky Ball Draw (Guaranteed $2,000 winner!); Hole-in-One ($500 prize)
“Due to COVID-19, it has been difficult for our club to raise funds for needy local charities during the past year,” said club secretary James Murphy. “We are hopeful that we will get a good turnout of golfers this year to support these worthy causes.”
Past recipients of the Exchange Club’s charitable giving have been; CASA, Covenant House, Project Contact, The Sunshine Foundation, The American Legion and VFW, and the OCHS Student of the Month Award.
The Exchange Club of Ocean City was chartered on May 20, 1947, and is a local chapter of National Exchange Club — the oldest service organization in the country. The Ocean City chapter’s mission is dedicated to serving children, community and country.
The Exchange Club Golf Outing will be following CDC, USGA and New Jersey COVID-19 protocols to ensure a safe event for all participants.