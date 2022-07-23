Ocean City Boardwalk Art Show to be held Aug. 5-7

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Arts Center’s 59th annual Boardwalk Art Show will be held Aug. 5 through 7 between Seventh and 11th streets.
Hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
There will be more than 50 artists from New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania and New York with works in oils, acrylics, watercolor, mixed media, photography and jewelry.
As always, the Arts Center makes a concerted effort to expand opportunities for artists’ work to be seen, exhibited and collected. There will be something at the show for everyone.
The event is made possible by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts.