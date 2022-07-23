 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ocean City Boardwalk Art Show to be held Aug. 5-7

  • 0

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Arts Center’s 59th annual Boardwalk Art Show will be held Aug. 5 through 7 between Seventh and 11th streets.

Hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. 

There will be more than 50 artists from New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania and New York with works in oils, acrylics, watercolor, mixed media, photography and jewelry. 

As always, the Arts Center makes a concerted effort to expand opportunities for artists’ work to be seen, exhibited and collected. There will be something at the show for everyone.

The event is made possible by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News