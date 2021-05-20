OC Pops student music contest held live at the Music Pier

Friends of the Ocean City pops held their Eleventh Annual Esther Weil Student Music Competition in the Ocean City Music Pier at Moorlyn Place on Ocean City’s Boardwalk on May 12. The judges this year were Bill Scheible, conductor emeritus, Greg DiBona, a graduate of the Manhattan School of Music and Nicole Snodgrass, choral director at Cherokee High School and soloist at Old Pine Presbyterian Church in Philadelphia.
There were 21 contestants for the contest this year. For most of the contestants, this was their first live performance in front of a live audience. Students from eleven different high schools participated. In the four divisions (female vocal, male vocal, instrumental and piano), students were awarded $1,000 for first place, $500 for second place and $250 for third place. The emcee duties for the contest were handled by Stephen Gring.
Winners and their awards.
Female vocal:
1st place, Morgan Murphy , Holy Spirit HS, $1,000
2nd place, Vanessa DeJean, Holy Spirit HS, $500
3rd place, Lena Dougherty, Wildwood Catholic Academy, $250
Male Vocal:
1st place, Erik Wagoner, Ocean City HS, $1,000
2nd place (No prize Given)
3rd Place, Aiden Bradley, Wildwood Catholic Academy, $250
Instrumental:
Connor Morrisey, 1st place, Trombone, $1,000
Kayla Muniz, 2nd place, trumpet, $500
Cristina Barbella, third place, Saxophone, $250
Piano:
1st place, Alexander DeStefano, Holy Spirit HS, $1,000
2nd place, Dennis Xu, Mainland HS, $500
3rd place, Nathaniel Paul Pradela, St. Augustine Prep $250
Friends of the Ocean City pops held their Eleventh Annual Esther Weil Student Music Competition in the Ocean City Music Pier at Moorlyn Place on Ocean City’s Boardwalk on May 12.
The judges this year were Bill Scheible, conductor emeritus, Greg DiBona, a graduate of the Manhattan School of Music and Nicole Snodgrass, choral director at Cherokee High School and soloist at Old Pine Presbyterian Church in Philadelphia. There were 21 contestants for the contest.
For most of the contestants, this was their first live performance in front of a live audience. Students from eleven different high schools participated this year. In the four divisions (female vocal, male vocal, instrumental and piano), students were awarded $1,000 for first place, $500 for second place and $250 for third place. The emcee duties for the contest were handled by Stephen Gring.
Winners and their awards.
Female vocal: 1st place, Morgan Murphy , Holy Spirit HS, $1,000
2nd place, Vanessa DeJean, Holy Spirit HS, $500
3rd place, Lena Dougherty, Wildwood Catholic Academy, $250
Male Vocal: 1st place, Erik Wagoner, Ocean City HS, $1,000
2nd place (No prize Given)
3rd Place, Aiden Bradley, Wildwood Catholic Academy, $250
Instrumental: 1st place, No prize given
2nd place, Connor Morrissey, Absegami HS, $500
3rd place, Kayla Muniz, Absegami HS, $250
Piano: 1st place, Alexander DeStefano, Holy Spirit HS, $1,000
2nd place, Dennis Xu, Mainland HS, $500
3rd place, Nathaniel Paul Pradela, St. Augustine Prep $250