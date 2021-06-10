O.C. Chamber to honor Shore Medical Center's Mary McGuckin

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce announces that Mary McGuckin, manager of the Lightkeeper’s Society at Shore Medical Center, will receive the 2021 Salute to Working Women Award and will be honored at the Chamber of Commerce Luncheon on June 17 at the Ocean City Yacht Club.
The award recognizes women in business for their outstanding professional and personal achievements.
“We are so pleased to honor Mary at our 2021 Salute to Working Women,” says Michele Gillian, executive director of Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce. “She is a wonderful representative of Shore Medical Center and a very hard-working and dedicated individual. We are lucky to have her involved in so many organizations and she certainly is deserving of this honor.”
Mary is the manager of the major philanthropic donor societies at Shore Medical Center. One of the programs she oversees is the Lightkeeper’s Society, which provides 24/7 concierge-like benefits to the medical center’s major gift donors. Along with the Grateful Patient program that supports and identifies caregivers in the institution through peer recognition and community awareness.
Mary also actively works with individuals in the community that wish to leave a planned gift or bequest to the hospital through the DiOrio Society. Mary has a genuine concern for the well-being of those around her and is always willing to lend a helping hand.
She currently serves the board for the Ocean City Ecumenical Council that supports the city’s food cupboard and clothes closet, the Ocean City Chamber of Commerce, and is on the Board of Governors for the Ocean City Yacht Club.
Previously, Mary served on the boards of the Ocean City Garden Civic Association (2000-2008) and the Ocean City Community Center (2009-2012) which was instrumental in raising public awareness and donations for the expansion of the community center.
The luncheon will honor all working women at home or in the workforce on Thursday, June 17 at noon at the Ocean City Yacht Club. The luncheon is open to the public and is $30 per person. For more information, to make a reservation, or to place a congratulatory ad in the program book, please contact the Chamber office at 609-399-1412 or email at info@oceancitychamber.com