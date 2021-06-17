O.C. Chamber announces Christina Renna as keynote speaker for Salute to Working Women

The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce announced the keynote speaker for the annual Salute to Working Women Luncheon will be Christina Renna.
Renna serves as president & CEO of the Chamber of Commerce Southern New Jersey. The Salute to Working Women will be June 17 at the Ocean City Yacht Club.
Prior to being with the chamber, in 2010, Renna was tapped by Gov. Chris Christie to serve in his administration, serving in several different capacities including Director of Intergovernmental Affairs. In that role, she dealt with state and local government officials across New Jersey, and as the primary point person to all business organizations and Chambers of Commerce in New Jersey as the liaison to the business community within the Administration.
In 2010, Renna was proud to be named as one of SJ Biz Magazine’s first-ever list of rising stars in the South Jersey business community. Additionally, in 2019 and 2020, Renna was listed on NJBIZ’s Power List as one of the most powerful people in New Jersey’s business community.
Mary McGuckin, manager of the Lightkeeper’s Society at Shore Medical Center, will receive the 2021 Salute to Working Women Award and will be honored at the Chamber of Commerce luncheon. The award recognizes women in business for outstanding professional and personal achievements.
The luncheon will honor all working women at home or in the workforce on Thursday, June 17 at noon at the Ocean City Yacht Club. The luncheon is open to the public and is $30 per person. For more information, to make a reservation, or to place a congratulatory ad in the program book, please contact the Chamber office at 609-399-1412 or email us at info@oceancitychamber.com.