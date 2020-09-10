OCEAN CITY — The city will provide a variety of youth camps and programs this fall in response to the limited classroom schedule for public schools.
These programs will offer support to local families and opportunities for socialization and learning to local youth. The Recreation Department programs will be available to Primary School and Intermediate School students at locations throughout the city.
Camps will run 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost is $25 per week. All programs will begin on Sept. 14 and conclude Oct. 30.
Registration is available online. See ocnj.us/recreation and click on “Register Now! Community Pass Registration.” Follow links to “Register Now” for “Fall 2020” programs. For additional information, please call the Recreation Department at 609-525-9304.
Programs include the following:
• Performing Arts Camps at Ocean City Music Pier, for students in grades 2 to 8: Participants will have an experience with a focus on theater arts, dance and music. Each week will consist of activities including acting games, Broadway choreography, music appreciation and even some educational time for kids to work on schoolwork or read on their own. Participants will gain an appreciation for the performing arts while having fun and making new friends.
• Sports and Fitness Camps at various locations, for students in grades 2 to 8: An after-school program in which children will participate in a variety of games, projects and weekly specials, as well as study/reading time
Ocean City’s regular schedule of recreation activities provides further opportunities for local families:
Cross Country
• Grades: 4 to 8
• Time: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
• Days: Tuesday and Thursday
• Dates: Sept. 15 to Oct. 29
• Location: Richard S. Grimes Field, behind the Primary School
• Cost: $30
Basketball
• Grades: 3 to 8
• Time: 4, 5 and 6 p.m.
• Days: Girls — Monday and Wednesday; Boys — Tuesday and Thursday
• Dates: Sept. 21 to Oct. 29
• Location: 18th Street and Haven Avenue
• Cost: $40
Field Hockey Games
• Grades 6 to 8 time: 9 to 11 a.m.
• Grades 3 to 5 time: 11 a.m. to noon
• Days: Sunday
• Dates: Sept. 13 to Nov. 1
• Location: Carey Stadium
• Cost: $40
Soccer
• Grades: K to 8
• Time: 9, 10 and 11 a.m.
• Days: Saturday
• Dates: Sept. 12th to Oct. 31
• Location: Richard S. Grimes Field, behind the Primary School
• Cost: $30
For further information, call the Ocean City Recreation Department at 609-525-9304.
