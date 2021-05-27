Miss Ocean City Pageant seeks contestants for 2021 event

To be eligible to compete, young women must be between the ages of 16 and 23; attend or have graduated from Ocean City High School; or have parents/guardians who own property in Ocean City or a sending district to Ocean City High School (including Sea Isle City, Upper Township and Longport).
The Miss Ocean City Pageant will be held Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Ocean City Music Pier. Contestants will compete in interview, talent, swimsuit, poise and onstage question.
For an application or additional information, email Samantha Heckler at sheckler@ocnj.us. Applications also can be picked up at the City Hall Welcome Center, 861 Asbury Ave.