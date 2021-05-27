 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Miss Ocean City Pageant seeks contestants for 2021 event
0 comments

Miss Ocean City Pageant seeks contestants for 2021 event

  • 0

To be eligible to compete, young women must be between the ages of 16 and 23; attend or have graduated from Ocean City High School; or have parents/guardians who own property in Ocean City or a sending district to Ocean City High School (including Sea Isle City, Upper Township and Longport).

The Miss Ocean City Pageant will be held Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Ocean City Music Pier. Contestants will compete in interview, talent, swimsuit, poise and onstage question.

For an application or additional information, email Samantha Heckler at sheckler@ocnj.us. Applications also can be picked up at the City Hall Welcome Center, 861 Asbury Ave.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News