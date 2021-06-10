Four new shows announced in O.C. Concert Series

Four new shows in the popular Summer Concert Series at the Ocean City Music Pier were announced Tuesday. Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 3 for the following:
The Machine performs Pink Floyd: 7 p.m. Monday, July 12. A staple of the Summer Concert Series through the years, the band performs the music of Pink Floyd as a laser show lights up the stage.
David Bromberg Quintet: 7 p.m. Monday, July 19. Renowned guitarist and multi-instrumentalist David Bromberg brings an exceptional band to the stage.
Jon Anderson of YES with the Paul Green Rock Academy: 7 p.m. Monday Aug. 9. Lead singer Jon Anderson will perform YES songs and other classics.
Tommy James & The Shondells: 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16. The 1960s pop rock sensations will perform hits like “Hanky Panky,” “Crimson and Clover” and “Mony Mony.”
Ticket sales are available through Ticketmaster. A limited number of tickets for all shows will be available for purchase at the Ocean City Music Pier.
The lineup for the 2021 Summer Concert Series also includes:
6/21 – Get The Led Out – All 2020 tickets honored.
6/28 – Judy Collins & Richard Thompson – All 2020 tickets honored.