Enchanted Boutique opens in downtown Ocean City

Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce held a grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony for Enchanted Boutique in downtown Ocean City.

Enchanted Boutique is a new women’s clothing and accessory store with a mission “to empower women to embrace their own beauty and feel good about themselves through the clothing they wear”. They carry unique styles to appeal to many different tastes to celebrate the beauty of every woman. Owner Elizabeth Denham has also created a fun Inspiration Table which showcases items that are uplifting and personal favorites of hers.

Visit the new Enchanted Boutique at 811 Asbury Avenue in Ocean City and online at enchantedboutique.biz, facebook.com/enchantedboutiqueoc, or instagram.com/enchantedboutique_oc.

