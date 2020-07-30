The Rotary Club of Ocean City-Upper Township's online program for Thursday, July 30, will be May Montag-McMurray, Rotary District 7505 governor.
May Montag-McMurray is the new 2020-2021 governor for the district. This will be her first official visit to a Rotary Club here on the South Jersey Shore.
She has been a Rotarian since 2002 and is a member of the Rotary Club of Point Pleasant in Ocean County.
Club President Randi Scheck will welcome our guests and Cindy Meli, Area No. 9 assistant governor, will introduce Montag-McMurray.
RSVPs are requested and advance questions can be submitted here: https://bit.ly/Rotary30JulyDistrictGov
Born in Hanau, Germany, Montag-McMurray and her parents fled their native Estonia following Russia’s invasion during World War II. The family immigrated to the U.S. in 1949 and was settled in Chatham, New York, by the displaced persons program.
She worked in the banking industry for over 20 years, managed the student loan department and worked in the new business development department where she received her Life Insurance and Series 7 Brokerage licenses, and was instrumental in starting the brokerage department of the bank.
She is principal of Craft Financial and Prestige Benefits Association Inc., established in 1988 with her late husband, Jack.
Montag-McMurray served as president and secretary of the Rotary Club of Point Pleasant, and is currently assistant governor to Area Six, as well as serving as a member of the district grants and vocational assembly nominating committees.
As a board member of the Rotary District 7500 Gift of Life Foundation since 2010, she serves on the finance, fundraising and gala committees. In 2009 through Gift of Life International, Montag-McMurray hosted a 19 month old Ecuadorian girl and her mother for four months, and in 2014, she hosted a 12 year-old boy and his father from Kosovo, Albania, for 3 months, while the children underwent heart surgery and received follow-up care.
In 2010, she was a Rotary International Exchange Fellow in Melbourne, Australia. She also hosted a Group Study Exchange Student from Italy in 2013.
In 2013, she traveled to India with a Rotarian team. She participated in a National Immunization Day in the Indira Colony-Manimajra area of Chandigarh. While there, she and the team visited the World Health Organization headquarters in New Delhi for a polio update. They also attended a briefing by Deepak Kapur, chairman of Rotary International’s India National Polio Plus Committee. The trip solidified Montag-McMurray’s commitment to Rotary’s Polio Plus campaign.
Montag-McMurray has attended Rotary International conventions in Australia, Brazil, Canada, California, Denmark, Georgia, Louisiana, Portugal, Thailand and Utah. In additional, she has attended most of Rotary International Days at the United Nations since 2010.
She has also attended the Rotary Leadership Institute and completed levels I, II and III. She has also taken their graduate courses.
May received a Paul Harris Award in 2010, a Presidential Citation from the Rotary Club of Point Pleasant in 2012, the Michael’s Heart Award from the Rotary District 7500 Gift of Life Foundation in 2013, and The 2017 “Archie” Award from District Gov. David C. Forward. She has also been a member of the Paul Harris Society since 2008.
In her spare time she loves to travel worldwide with friends, has visited her father’s native land, Estonia, and was a guest speaker at the Rotary Club of Tartu, Estonia. Her first love was fashion design and sewing but was sidelined by career goals. Montag-McMurray’s daughter and step-children live in Colorado, Canada and upstate New York. She resides in the Vanada Woods section of Brick Township.
Following her presentation, Montag-McMurray will answer questions that have been submitted online prior to the meeting.
The Zoom link for the July 30th session will be on the Rotary Club website, ocutrotary.org.
Rotary Inter-Clubs, quests, prospective members and the general public are always welcome to attend Rotary meetings.
Future Rotary online Zoom program highlights:
• Aug. 6: Professor Ron Shaiko, Dartmouth College
• Aug. 13: Board meeting
• Aug. 20: Round table
All meetings are 6:30 p.m. Thursdays.
