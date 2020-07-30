073020_goc_wilkins DSC_3078
Goldcoast Sotheby’s International Realty in Ocean City has announced the addition of Burton Wilkins III to their team of real estate professionals.

A native of Ocean City, Wilkins grew up enjoying all the town has to offer — from the beaches to the bay — and looks to share those passions with current and future clientele.

Wilkins, who will join his father and sister at Goldcoast Sotheby’s International Realty, is excited to bring his own unique set of skills and expertise to the family business. An avid traveler, Wilkins specializes in the international referral program within Sotheby’s International Realty and has a strong base of international clientele.

A graduate of Johnson and Wales University in Miami, Wilkins has spent the past decade in South Florida building a resume wrought with experience in customer relations, including director of nightlife overseeing marketing and promotions for luxury nightclub brands such as LIV Nightclub in the Fontainebleau Hotel, Basement at the Edition Hotel & WALL Lounge at the W Hotel.

As a licensed real estate agent since 2011 in Florida, Wilkins translates his background in hospitality to real estate by providing customers a personal one-of-a-kind luxury real estate experience regardless of price point. That same approach will continue as he transitions back to his familial roots with all the luxury the Jersey shore has to offer.

