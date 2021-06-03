Author Josh McDowell to speak at Ocean City Tabernacle

Josh McDowell, a trailblazer for truth and relationships, will speak at the Ocean City Tabernacle’s 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. services on Sunday, June 6.
At the forefront of cultural trends and ground-breaking ministry for over five decades, Josh shares essentials of the Christian faith in everyday language so youth, families, churches, and leaders are prepared for the life of faith and the work of the ministry.
Since 1960, Josh has delivered more than 27,000 talks to over 25,000,000 people in 125 countries. He has written or co-authored 148 books, including “More Than a Carpenter” and “New Evidence That Demands a Verdict,” recognized by World Magazine as one of the top 40 books of the 20th century. Josh’s books have been translated into 128 different languages.
Josh and his wife, Dottie, are quick to acknowledge that after their love for the Lord, family is their greatest joy and top priority. They have been married 46 years and have four children and 10 grandchildren.
For a complete schedule speakers, concerts, and events at the Tabernacle this summer, visit octabernacle.org.