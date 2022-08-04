 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

59th annual Ocean City Boardwalk Arts Show this weekend

  • 0
080422-cat-cap-ocartshowphoto1.jpg

The Ocean City Boardwalk Arts Show will be held Friday through Saturday.

 EZ Memories Photography, provided

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Arts Center’s 59th annual Boardwalk Arts Show will be held Friday through Sunday on the Boardwalk between Seventh and 11th streets. Hours are Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be more than 50 artists from New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania and New York with works in oils, acrylics, watercolor, mixed media as well as photography and jewelry.

As always, the Arts Center makes a concerted effort to expand the opportunities for outstanding artists’ work to be seen, exhibited and collected. There is something at the show for everyone. Start or increase your art collection with a purchase from the show.

This event is made possible by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News