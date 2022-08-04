59th annual Ocean City Boardwalk Arts Show this weekend

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Arts Center’s 59th annual Boardwalk Arts Show will be held Friday through Sunday on the Boardwalk between Seventh and 11th streets. Hours are Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
There will be more than 50 artists from New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania and New York with works in oils, acrylics, watercolor, mixed media as well as photography and jewelry.
As always, the Arts Center makes a concerted effort to expand the opportunities for outstanding artists’ work to be seen, exhibited and collected. There is something at the show for everyone. Start or increase your art collection with a purchase from the show.
This event is made possible by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts.