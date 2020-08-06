The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $990,770 to remediate a former industrial site that is threatening a public water supply in Woodbine.
“This project, in conjunction with other projects USDA has already funded in the borough, will improve the water quality for Woodbine’s residents, and most importantly protect the water source for future generations.” said USDA Rural Development state Director Michael Thulen. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA has been working tirelessly to be a strong partner to rural New Jersey in building stronger and healthier communities, because we know when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”
Woodbine will use the grant money to eliminate a potential water contamination threat to one of the borough’s drinking water wells. The land adjacent to the water well, known as the former Hat Company site, is a former industrial site obtained by the borough through tax foreclosure and contains contaminated soil. The project will clean the soil, prevent potential seepage of contaminated groundwater into the adjacent well, and cap the site. All work will be completed in compliance with New Jersey Department Environmental Protection regulations and will help maintain a healthy water system for residents and businesses in Woodbine.
“This much-needed grant will go a long way in ensuring that our community is protected from the potential of contamination, and that we all have continued access to clean drinking water,” said U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew. “I would also like to thank the USDA for moving so quickly to recognize this issue and rectifying it immediately.”
“We are very pleased that the USDA moved so quickly in recognizing the importance of this project and awarded the grant funds for remediation and capping of the site,” said Mayor William Pikolycky. “Not only will this work clean up contaminated land and protect the borough’s water supply, but it will also allow the parcel to be utilized for re-development opportunities.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.