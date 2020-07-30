WOODBINE — The Borough has applied to the state Department of Transportation for funding for three projects totaling about $1.4 million, Mayor William Pikolycky said.
The first application is for a grant in the amount of $362,837.50 for reconstruction/resurfacing of Clay Street between Heilprin Avenue and Monroe Avenue and for Madison Avenue between Webster Street and Clay Street.
These roads are in need of reconditioning and are the only access for the properties along said roadways. They interconnect with two major thoroughfares, Webster and Heilprin, in the downtown area. Those roads are part of an NJ Transit route and serve as a primary access to the borough Elementary School, the borough branch of the Cape May County Library, the Developmental Center and the newly constructed borough EcoPark, which includes NJDOT Funded bikeways and pedestrian shared-use paths.
The project will also include improvements to the intersection curb ramps to make them ADA compliant.
The second application, in the amount of $213,718.75, is for the resurfacing of the first of three phases of Fremont Avenue from Washington Avenue west toward the borough border. The resurfacing of this road at this time will mitigate the need for a major reconstruction of the road in the near future and extend the useful life of the road's pavement.
The third application, in the amount of $648,836.25, is for an extension of the Woodbine Bikeway system from the intersection of Heilprin and Sumner extending east along Sumner Avenue to its intersection with Fidler Road. This project will extend the borough’s existing bikeway system towards the Municipal Airport, with future phases planned to interconnect and loop back to the main bikeway system along DeHirsch Avenue and County Road 550.
“I would like to thank NJDOT for making available this opportunity; funding for these projects would continue our excellent relationship with NJDOT and provide a major benefit to residents and visitors alike, which would not be possible without NJDOT support,” Pikolycky said. “These projects are a major part of the borough’s ongoing capital improvement plan for the roadway infrastructure as well as expansion of the bikeway system.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.