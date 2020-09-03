090320_gmt_speigal IMG_1236 (3)

Left to Right : John Vollrath Past VFW Cape May County Commander, Retired Wildwood Fire Chief Daniel Speigal, William Howard VFW Cape May County Commander, Brian Wiener VFW State Commander and Joseph Orlando VFW North Wildwood Post 5941 Commander.

 PROVIDED

WILDWOOD — Retired Fire Chief Daniel Speigal has been selected as the recipient of the Veterans of Foreign Wars National "Firefighter" 2020/2021. This is the first time anyone from New Jersey has been awarded this prestigious award given to a firefighter selected from Veteran of Foreign Wars state winners from across the United States, and other Departments from outside the United States. The presentation took place prior to Wildwood council meeting on August 27th. Chief Speigal was told he was to award another firefighter and was totally surprised by the award. Veterans of Foreign Wars State of New Jersey Commander Brian Wiener made the presentation for National Commander "Doc" Schmidt. Chief Speigal entry was submitted by North Wildwood Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5941.

Watch Now: Related Video

This Kid Made A Music Video At His Graduation

Load comments