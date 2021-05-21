Two new officers take the oath in Middle Township (copy)

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The township has two new police officers, hired and sworn in at the same meeting at which the township recognized National Police Week.

The Township Committee plans to return to in-person meetings soon, but for the past year, the only time the three members of the governing body have gathered for meetings inside Township Hall in Cape May Court House has been to swear in new officers, following a township tradition of having family members on hand for the ceremony.

That was the case Monday when the committee approved the hiring of two new officers, Timothy Urquhart and Christopher Baczek.

In each case, the vote was unanimous, as was another vote recognizing National Police Week, which ran from May 9 to 15. That resolution honored National Peace Officers’ Memorial Day on May 15 as well. The resolution states that police officers play an essential role in safeguarding rights and freedoms.

“It is important that all citizens know and understand the problems, duties, and responsibilities of their police department, and that members of our police department recognize their duty to serve the people by safeguarding life and property, by protecting against violence or disorder, and by protecting the innocent against deception and the weak against oppression or intimidation,” reads the resolution.

