The Wildwoods Host 111th Annual Baby Parade on the Wildwoods Boardwalk July 28

The Wildwoods Baby Parade, a tradition since 1909, takes place Wednesday, July 28 and starting off this year’s event will be the Wildwoods Baby Waddle Contest on Tuesday, July 27.
An exciting event for infants, toddlers and spectators alike, the Wildwoods Baby Waddle Contest takes place at 10:30 a.m. on the grassy circle in front of the Wildwoods Convention Center. This event encourages every young participant of walking or crawling age to show off their speed-crawling or “waddling” techniques to win fun prizes.
The contest is open to any speed-crawling babies 15 months and younger, and any waddling toddlers 24 months and younger. The event will have two categories — The Crawl and The Waddle — and participants will be placed in the center of a colorful 45-foot diameter circle and encouraged by their parents to crawl or waddle to the edge. The first participant in each category to crawl or waddle outside of the circle will be declared the winner. The winning crawler and “waddler” will each receive a special prize.
Registration for the Baby Waddle is free and begins at 9:30 a.m. the day of the event. The first 100 entries will receive a free beach bucket filled with fun prizes including candy from Laura’s Fudge and more.
On Wednesday, July 28, the Wildwood Civic Club presents the 111th Wildwoods Baby Parade.
There is a new route for the parade this year. It will kick off at the Wildwoods Convention Center front circle and proceed 10 blocks north on the Boardwalk to end at Cedar Avenue. The winners’ announcement and presentation of awards will be conducted at the Oak Avenue Boardwalk extension across from Morey’s Piers Mariners Landing immediately following the parade.
Registration will take place before the parade from 4:30-5:15 p.m. in the lobby of the Wildwoods Convention Center. No entries will be accepted after 5:30 p.m. Judging will occur while participants are lined up for the parade. Lineup begins at 5:30 p.m. and the parade steps off at 6 p.m. The Woodland String Band will march in the parade and participants will also be joined by local mascots.
Participation in the Wildwoods Baby Parade is free and open to all children under 12 years of age. Parents can register their child in the following categories: Cutest Baby Boy (under 12 months, undecorated stroller), Cutest Baby Girl (under 12 months, undecorated stroller), Individual Best Dressed, Best Walking Themed Group, Small Float (decorated wagon or stroller), and Large Float.
The rain date for the Baby Parade will be Thursday, July 29.
For more information about the Wildwoods Baby Waddle and Baby Parade, call 609-729-9000.