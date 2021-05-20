St. Peter’s by-the-Sea Re-opens for 142nd summer

CAPE MAY POINT — The doors of St. Peter’s by-the-Sea will re-open for the 2021 Summer Season on Sunday, May 30, 2021. Sunday services will continue through September 26, 2021.
Service time is 9:00 AM.
Please note that masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. There will be a limited number of worshipers in the church, however, there is plenty of room on the lawn and a sound system will be used. Please bring a beach chair to join us outdoors. We are excited about coming together again.
All are invited to attend this charming little Episcopal Church, situated in Cape May Point, where the Delaware Bay meets the Atlantic Ocean. Located on a triangular patch of land at Lincoln, Lake and Ocean Avenues, St. Peter’s by-the-Sea is an example of stick-style architecture and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Join us and experience for yourself what makes St. Peter’s such a special place.